Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for SysGroup (LON:SYS)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of SysGroup (LON:SYS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of SysGroup stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £14.17 million and a PE ratio of 58.00. SysGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 27.25 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 50.90 ($0.67).
About SysGroup
See Also: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for SysGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SysGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.