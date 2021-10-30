Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Expands By 146.3%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 146.3% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $48.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.
ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ageas SA/NV
ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.
