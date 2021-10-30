Short Interest in American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Decreases By 75.0%

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Business Bank stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.18. American Business Bank has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $42.50.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

