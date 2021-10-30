Short Interest in AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Declines By 46.3%

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,900 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the September 30th total of 1,075,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 251.3 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get AO World alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AOWDF opened at $1.99 on Friday. AO World has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.