Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Decreases By 52.1%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE AIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. 37,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,316. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $847,223.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.