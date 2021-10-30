Short Interest in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Expands By 149.5%

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 149.5% from the September 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWET. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWET opened at $9.77 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $9.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

