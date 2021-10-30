Short Interest in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Rises By 68.5%

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the September 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATC. UBS Group downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Get Atotech alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 718,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,955. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of -31.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Atotech has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atotech will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.