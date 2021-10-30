Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Decreases By 74.5%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.8% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 65,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 54.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIY stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 98,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

