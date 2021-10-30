Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Declines By 43.0%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the September 30th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 507.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli stock remained flat at $$59.68 during trading hours on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

