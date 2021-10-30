Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Declines By 43.0%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the September 30th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 507.0 days.
Brunello Cucinelli stock remained flat at $$59.68 during trading hours on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
