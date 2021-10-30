Short Interest in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Drops By 42.4%

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the September 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAQ remained flat at $$9.78 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 140,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,088. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $21,151,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $14,535,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $14,245,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 14.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,365,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 173,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $12,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

