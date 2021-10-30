Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Decreases By 57.8%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the September 30th total of 462,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

OTCMKTS CELTF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 23,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,491. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Centamin alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

CELTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.59.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.