Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Drops By 73.2%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the September 30th total of 33,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Epsilon Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,792. Epsilon Energy has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $127.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Epsilon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 5,911.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

