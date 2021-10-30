Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Drops By 73.2%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the September 30th total of 33,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Epsilon Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,792. Epsilon Energy has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $127.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.51.
Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter.
Epsilon Energy Company Profile
Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.
