Short Interest in Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Expands By 100.0%

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EVRC remained flat at $$2.50 during trading hours on Friday. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. Evercel has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.10.

Evercel Company Profile

Evercel, Inc is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

