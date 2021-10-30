Short Interest in Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Rises By 366.7%

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

OTCMKTS:EVTZF opened at $11.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.