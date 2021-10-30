Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Grows By 180.2%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 180.2% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $15.54.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
