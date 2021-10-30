Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Grows By 180.2%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 180.2% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $15.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

