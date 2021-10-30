Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Rises By 332.9%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 332.9% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QQEW opened at $117.26 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $117.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQEW. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,327,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 62,080 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $4,496,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $3,235,000.

