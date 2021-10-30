Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Grows By 135.1%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,600 shares, a growth of 135.1% from the September 30th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 374.0 days.

Shares of CMPRF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. Gentera has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.65.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Gentera from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $0.57 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

