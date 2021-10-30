Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Grows By 135.1%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,600 shares, a growth of 135.1% from the September 30th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 374.0 days.

Shares of CMPRF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. Gentera has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.65.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Gentera from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $0.57 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

