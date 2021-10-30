Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Expands By 103.1%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the September 30th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 230.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,744 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

HERO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $29.50. 147,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,175. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83.

