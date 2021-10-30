Short Interest in HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Decreases By 48.8%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the September 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBBHF remained flat at $$97.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $97.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $92.14.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

