Short Interest in Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Increases By 80.0%

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Isabella Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Isabella Bank stock remained flat at $$26.45 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $209.75 million and a PE ratio of 15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

