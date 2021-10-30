Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Grows By 156.3%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,900 shares, an increase of 156.3% from the September 30th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the second quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the second quarter valued at $202,000.

JUPW stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 721,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,814. Jupiter Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

