Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Rises By 185.5%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,100 shares, an increase of 185.5% from the September 30th total of 197,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter.

KYN opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

