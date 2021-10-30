Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Rises By 247.2%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 247.2% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kyocera will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

