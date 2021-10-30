Short Interest in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Decreases By 62.1%

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the September 30th total of 94,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:OPA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Magnum Opus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Company Profile

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

