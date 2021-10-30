Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Decreases By 72.2%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the September 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 40,547 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,477,000 after purchasing an additional 42,980 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIF stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 26,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

