Short Interest in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Expands By 111.1%

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the September 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero bought 25,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $394,482.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dustin David Norris bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $174,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 207,538 shares of company stock worth $3,043,844.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 304,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 27,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,988,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after acquiring an additional 183,834 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 35,733 shares during the period.

NHF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,428. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

