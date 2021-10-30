Short Interest in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Expands By 306.5%

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 306.5% from the September 30th total of 423,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlay Technologies stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXTP opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89. NextPlay Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.92% and a negative net margin of 42,526.13%. Research analysts anticipate that NextPlay Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextPlay Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a research report on Tuesday.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

