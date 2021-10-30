Short Interest in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Expands By 306.5%

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 306.5% from the September 30th total of 423,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlay Technologies stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ NXTP opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89. NextPlay Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.99.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextPlay Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a research report on Tuesday.
About NextPlay Technologies
NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
