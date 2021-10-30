Short Interest in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Declines By 56.1%

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the September 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTIC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 866.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

