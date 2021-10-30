Short Interest in Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Drops By 50.0%

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 1,009,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Orocobre stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. 28,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,290. Orocobre has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59.

Get Orocobre alerts:

About Orocobre

Orocobre Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Olaroz, Cauchari and Borax. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.