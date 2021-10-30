Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Drops By 45.4%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PTAIY stock remained flat at $$8.54 during midday trading on Friday. 16,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,704. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. PT Astra International Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1845 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

