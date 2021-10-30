Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rises By 112.8%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:REMYY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rémy Cointreau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

REMYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

