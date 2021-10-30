Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Grows By 78.7%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,900 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the September 30th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ASAI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. 104,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,953. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.0432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $2,769,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 4.7% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 183,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

