Short Interest in Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Increases By 400.0%

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of Shimizu stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.58. Shimizu has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Shimizu had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

