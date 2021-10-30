Short Interest in Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Declines By 47.2%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the September 30th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.4 days.

SKSBF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. Skanska AB has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Get Skanska AB (publ) alerts:

SKSBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Skanska AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.