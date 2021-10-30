Short Interest in SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Increases By 106.7%

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the September 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SPYR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. SPYR has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

Get SPYR alerts:

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and resell of Apple compatible products with an emphasis on the smart home market. It also identifies and acquires companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.