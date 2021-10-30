Short Interest in SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Increases By 106.7%

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the September 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SPYR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. SPYR has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.23.
