Short Interest in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Increases By 189.2%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, a growth of 189.2% from the September 30th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLB opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The OLB Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter.

About The OLB Group

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

