Short Interest in Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Expands By 200.0%

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WCRS opened at $7.98 on Friday. Western Capital Resources has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12.

Get Western Capital Resources alerts:

About Western Capital Resources

Western Capital Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of established lower middle market businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, Consumer Finance, and Corporate. The Cellular Retail segment serves as dealer of Cricket Wireless selling cellular phones and accessories, ancillary services, and also as as a payment center for customers.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.