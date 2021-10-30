Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) & LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Financial Contrast

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shutterstock and LegalZoom.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $666.69 million 6.66 $71.77 million $2.02 59.98 LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 11.73 $9.90 million N/A N/A

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 14.93% 25.67% 14.85% LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Shutterstock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shutterstock and LegalZoom.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 0 5 0 3.00 LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50

Shutterstock currently has a consensus price target of $127.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.83%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus price target of $42.88, suggesting a potential upside of 52.91%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Summary

Shutterstock beats LegalZoom.com on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc. engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial. The Other Category segment comprises of webdam. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

