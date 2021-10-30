SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.0463 on Top Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 57.4% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $902,449.53 and approximately $20,500.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,736.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.87 or 0.07007051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.89 or 0.00312436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $590.33 or 0.00956213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00085471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.26 or 0.00432902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00263463 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.45 or 0.00256657 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,498,063 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

