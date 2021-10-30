Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cheuvreux

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

