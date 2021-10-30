Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after acquiring an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,620 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Signature Bank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,783,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $297.82 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $317.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.58 and a 200-day moving average of $255.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

