Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 6.22%. Silicom updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $42.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. Silicom has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $289.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Silicom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silicom stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Silicom worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

