Simmons First National’s (SFNC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 153.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,888,000 after purchasing an additional 345,448 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1,034.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 332,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,834,000 after buying an additional 276,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $7,573,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

