Simple Software Solutions Reaches Market Capitalization of $63,228.53 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $63,228.53 and $2.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,111,974 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

