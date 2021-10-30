Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $106.09 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $119.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

