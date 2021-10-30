Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 292.3% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SHTDY opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. Sinopharm Group has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.