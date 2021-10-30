Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 292.3% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS SHTDY opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. Sinopharm Group has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $18.30.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
