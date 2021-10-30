SIRIN LABS Token Price Hits $0.0111 (SRN)

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SIRIN LABS Token has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. SIRIN LABS Token has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $73,360.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00048794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.76 or 0.00231553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00096054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Profile

SRN is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. SIRIN LABS Token’s official website is www.sirinlabs.com . The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Trading

