SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.89.

SITC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 98.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after buying an additional 5,855,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 129.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after buying an additional 3,154,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after buying an additional 1,547,457 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,165,000 after buying an additional 1,379,572 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SITC traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,644. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 176.58 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

