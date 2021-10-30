SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. SJW Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.850-$2.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 111,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,944. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

SJW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SJW Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of SJW Group worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

