SkyHub Coin Trading Up 28.9% This Week (SHB)

SkyHub Coin (CURRENCY:SHB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One SkyHub Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SkyHub Coin has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. SkyHub Coin has a total market capitalization of $51,729.77 and approximately $257.00 worth of SkyHub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00102309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000698 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00016828 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.00 or 0.00422706 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00049500 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000511 BTC.

SkyHub Coin Profile

SHB uses the hashing algorithm. SkyHub Coin’s total supply is 643,413 coins. The official website for SkyHub Coin is skyhubcoin.com . SkyHub Coin’s official Twitter account is @Skyhubcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SkyHub is a blockchain-powered marketplace of services for the online booking industry. SkyHub project’s unique business model is designed to bridge the gap between online travel agency and a traditional travel agency by creating a trusted platform with a bustling ecosystem of active and satisfied users and by providing a convenient online booking capability, as well as a 24/7 support in multiple countries and in multiple languages. SkyHub platform will act as an intermediary and escrow agent by leveraging company owned and operated contact centers located worldwide. Travelers around the world can find and book their perfect trip on the website, mobile, and tablet apps. SkyHub’s payment system is designed to provide easy, instantaneous, secure, payment options. “

